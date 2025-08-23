The ongoing installation of smart electricity meters has triggered widespread concern among citizens, alleging inflated bills, confusion over mandatory prepaid usage, and a lack of transparency in the process. Noida residents allege inflated bills, confusion over new smart meters

The Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Associations (FONRWA) has flagged discontent among households, particularly in Sector 34.

Several households are reportedly receiving abnormally high bills, which has “reinforced the apprehensions” of consumers, who had initially opposed the installation, fearing inflated bills.

The FONRWA has raised the issue with Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), urging the utility to investigate inflated bills and clarify the terms of smart meter usage. “Residents are receiving inflated bills after the installation of smart meters in Sector 34, which has caused widespread concern. Unless billing transparency and consumer trust are ensured, smart meters will remain a point of resistance, said FONRWA general secretary, KK Jain.

According to FONRWA, many residents had initially resisted the roll-out of new meters over fear that they might “run fast” and result in higher billing. While the installation follows assurances from UPPCL, several households are now receiving abnormally high bills, the federation pointed out.

In a letter addressed to chief engineer PVVNL Noida, the federation alleged that during installation, residents were informed that prepaid metering would be an optional feature. However, they are now receiving SMS alerts making prepaid payment compulsory. This has left many residents unsettled, especially since they had already deposited a two-month security with UPPCL, and the utility had only recently shifted to a monthly billing system.

“We were hesitant from the beginning because of doubts that these smart meters might run fast. Now, after installation, several of us have received unusually high bills, which only confirms our fears”, said a resident, Devendra Vats.

Bunty Chaudhary, another resident of Sector 34 echoed the same sentiment and said, “We were told that smart meters can be used as prepaid if we want, otherwise they would remain postpaid. Initially, we were assured that the prepaid option might be introduced in six months, and even then it would remain a matter of choice. But now we keep getting SMS reminders to recharge, which is confusing.”

FONRWA has urged UPPCL to make the prepaid facility optional, allow check meters to be installed in cases of abnormal billing, and clarify whether any additional charges were being levied for the new system. The federation also sought instructions for local officials to hold meetings with resident welfare associations (RWAs) to explain the features and functioning of the meters, which they believe would help in building public confidence.

“We have urged UPPCL to ensure that the prepaid facility remains optional, and that check meters are provided wherever there are cases of abnormal billing. Residents deserve clarity on whether any extra charges are being imposed under this new system”, added FONRWA general secretary.

According to PVVNL officials, the roll-out of smart meters in Gautam Budh Nagar is still in its early stages, with about 15,000 installed so far against a target of 3.9 lakh.

Chief engineer Sanjay Kumar Jain said, “No official complaints of inflated bills have been received so far. Smart meter installation is mandatory, and wherever residents have raised concerns, our teams have checked the meters,” Jain said.