Noida: Residents in sectors 119, 120 want relocating garbage dumping yard

NOIDA: Residents of Eldeco Aamantran and Amrapali Zodiac societies in Noida's sectors 119 and 120 and adjacent locations are finding it difficult to live with a consistent stink emanating from the garbage dumping yard located in the vicinity, and want authorities to relocate it at the earliest.

Alleging that the foul smell has made their lives miserable for the last several days, causing health issues and discomfort, they are demanding a swift remedial action from the authorities to clean the area, and shift the dumping yard to a more suitable location for waste management.

Authorities, meanwhile, have assured that the problem erupted due a strike of sanitation workers and the garbage will soon be lifted.

“The smell is unbearable for us which is persistent in the atmosphere throughout the day. We can’t even open our windows and balconies for fresh air,” said Rishi Kumar Purwar, a resident of Eldeco Aamantran.

“The foul smell has made it difficult for us to take morning or evening walks outside and even children are finding it difficult to play outside. This is also making it difficult for residents having any existing respiratory issues,” said Vineet Mehra, another resident from the society.

The Noida High Rise Federation (NHRF) has now sought action from authorities, citing serious health concerns among residents of these societies, and urged for relocating the dumping sites.

“The smell is a health hazard and the garbage being dumped at the sites located so close to the residential areas is a risk to the health of people living here. The dumping yards have become breeding ground for mosquitoes, thereby increasing the risks for vector-borne diseases in the area. We urge authorities concerned to act and take steps to relocate the dumping sites,” said Nihkil Singhal, president, NHRF 100 X (including Sector 100 and above).

As per the information from NHRF, around 60,000 people reside in the two sectors. The two sites, being used for dumping garbage for a couple of months, are located in close proximity (around 100 metres) to the residential societies, as per NHRF.

“Our society faces the dumping yard which has become a nightmare for us. When it rains, the dumped garbage mixes with the rainwater, creating a toxic brew that spreads a foul smell all around. The authorities need to understand that dumping garbage in the open, and that too close to residential area is a serious health concern,” Namita Chaubey, a resident of Amrapali Zodiac and NHRF 100 X joint secretary.

Noida authority officials, meanwhile, said that the trash was being dumped temporarily in the area.

Deputy general manager (Noida authority health department) RK Sharma said, “Due the strike of sanitation workers and handful of staff available, the waste was being temporarily dumped in the areas. However, the garbage will soon be lifted from the sites.”