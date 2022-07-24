Noida residents welcome reduction in power tariff
Noida: Residents of Gautam Budh Nagar said that they are happy after the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) issued a new tariff order for 2022-23. The government has withdrawn the ₹7 per unit maximum slab for urban consumers and capped it for ₹6.50 per unit.
The tariff applicable for discoms of UPPCL will also be applicable for consumers of Noida Power Corporation Limited (NPCL). However, NPCL consumers will get a 10% regulatory discount on the total amount billed every month.
Manish Kumar, a resident of a high-rise in Greater Noida West and member of Noida Extension Flat Owners’ Welfare Association (NEFOWA) said, “Residents of Greater Noida and NPCL customers will be highly benefitted with the 10% reduction in electricity tariff. Reduction in electricity tariff is a huge relief at a time when cost inflation is at its peak”.
However, residents of high-rise societies have raised concerns on whether NPCL will be able to get the same implemented by private builders.
Rajiva Singh, a resident of a high-rise society in Sector 50 and president of Noida Federation of Apartment Owners’ Association (NOFAA) said, “Whenever there is an increase in power tariff, the builder-managed societies with single point metering systems pass on the inflated prices to the residents. But when the tariffs are reduced, they fail to implement the same, which is not a correct practice. They should make sure all such reduced tariff benefits are passed to the high-rise residents, who are the end users”.
NPCL vice-president Sarnath Ganguly said, “The tariff rebate has to be given to the end consumers. If the builders do not provide it, then action will be taken against them”. He said that the new tariffs will be implemented by August 4.
-
Ghaziabad police initiates programme to train unemployed youth
The programme titled 'Atmanirbhar training and awareness' has been initiated on public-private partnership model at the Harsaon police lines and will impart training to 150 selected persons in fire safety, veterinary care and training, security guards and medical care. Officials said that personnel of the state's 112 emergency response teams have also been asked to join the workshop in order to attain new skills, which will provide value addition to their services as first responders.
-
111-km Kanwar Marg project may take two years time to complete
City residents may not get relief from Kanwar Yatra diversions soon as the proposed 111-kilometre Kanwar Marg, linking Muradnagar to Purkaji near the Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand border, will take another two years to get complete once the forest clearances are obtained. It is also projected as an alternative route for kanwariyas from Haridwar who take the Delhi-Meerut Road to travel back home during the Kanwar Yatra season.
-
Union Ayush minister inspects Unani institute campus in Ghaziabad
Union Ayush minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday inspected the newly-constructed campus of the National Institute of Unani Medicine at Kamla Nehru Nagar in Ghaziabad. Sonowal said the Union ministry of Ayush has undertaken various steps to encourage research and development, innovation and develop apex institutes for education in Unani medicine. The foundation stone for the NIUM was laid on March 1, 2019.
-
Noida authority to remove more illegal buildings on floodplains
The Noida authority on Sunday said that it has issued warning notices to at least 500 house owners to either to remove illegal structures from the Hindon flood plains of river or face demolition. The notices have been issued under a mega drive, aimed at freeing flood plains of the Hindon and Yamuna rivers. The Uttar Pradesh government directed the Noida authority to remove all unauthorized structures on the flood plains in April 2022.
-
Liquor shops on Kanwar Yatra routes in Noida to shut for two days
Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate on Sunday ordered the closure of all wine and liquor shops falling on Kanwar Yatra routes on July 25 and 26. According to officials, a total of 84 liquor shops will be shut for two days. District magistrate Suhas LY said that the order was passed following a July 21 letter from the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate's office.
