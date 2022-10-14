Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida RTO issues order for filing nominee name with vehicle’s RC

noida news
Published on Oct 14, 2022 11:44 PM IST

The step was made mandatory in accordance with an amendment in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, in April last year to avoid conflicts related to vehicle ownership if the owner died

ByHT Correspondent

The Gautam Budh Nagar transport department on Thursday issued a notice, asking all vehicle owners in the district to register a nominee’s name along with the registration certificate (RC) of their vehicle.

The step was made mandatory in accordance with an amendment in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, in April last year to avoid conflicts related to vehicle ownership if the owner died. The department has now started making the addition in older vehicles too, and has informed all vehicle dealerships to include the nominee’s name when files are sent for the RC to the transport department, sources said.

“As of now, there are hardly any vehicles wherein the RC mentions the nominee’s name in Gautam Budh Nagar. We are appealing to all vehicle owners to submit an application at the regional transport office (RTO) to get the necessary changes made,” said Siyaram Verma, assistant regional transport officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Verma said that people can submit their application in room number 3, 4 or 5 at the RTO in Sector 30, along with an identity proof of the owner and the nominee mentioned in the application. The changes will be made online by the RTO, he said.

The amended rule mentions that in case there is no nominee mentioned on the RC and no other legal proof of succession is submitted within three months, the registering authority or RTO has been empowered under rule 56(4) to register the vehicle in the name of any legal heir of the owner. However, the clause has been creating discrepancies and problems of ownership. Therefore, it has been made mandatory to nominate someone in the RC, even for previously registered vehicles now, officials said.

