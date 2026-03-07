Noida RWAs raise sanitation concerns in sectors 71, 51

The Resident welfare associations (RWAs) of two housing societies in Noida’s sectors 71 and 51 have raised concerns over garbage accumulation and poor sanitation in their areas, alleging inadequate cleaning by the Noida authority. Residents said garbage has been piling up in and around the society due to irregular cleaning. (HT Photo)

The RWA members claimed that they have been raising these concerns with the authority for the past three months without success. Authority officials, however, said they are looking into the matter and will resolve it soon.

Residents of Shiv Shakti Apartments in Sector 71 said garbage has been piling up in and around the society due to irregular cleaning, attracting stray animals and raising health concerns.

Jagdish Yadav Jagga, president of the RWA of Shiv Shakti Apartment, Sector 71, urged the authority’s health department officials to intervene.

“What we see in our society daily is a heap of garbage spreading filth across the sector. The sanitation workers and the contractor have been told many times, and the RWA has also made several requests. Even after that, they are not ready to clean the area. They just complete formalities and leave,” Jagga claimed.

Meanwhile, residents near Kendriya Vihar in Sector 51 said garbage is being dumped near the sector boundary, creating unhygienic conditions in the area.

Sharad Jain, secretary of the Kendriya Vihar RWA, said residents have been raising complaints with the authority for nearly a year. “The garbage is located outside the society near the main boundary in the green belt area. In front of the green belt there is a drain, and most of the waste is dumped next to it. The area is near the sector boundary from the side of Sector 52 metro station, opposite a bank,” he said.

He added that several fish and meat shops set up nearby contribute to garbage accumulation and could also lead to sewage overflow issues.

Karan Anand, another resident of the area, claimed that although officials occasionally visit the spot, the issue remains unresolved. “It’s not that the authorities never come, but there is no permanent solution to the problem,” he said.

A Noida Authority official, requesting anonymity, said that cleaning is carried out regularly in sector 71, though there may be days when sweeping does not take place in some areas due to limited manpower. The official, however, denied that the issue has been persisting for such a long time.

SP Singh, general manager (health) of the Noida Authority, said the matter is being examined. “We are looking into the issue and will ensure it is resolved by Saturday,” he said.