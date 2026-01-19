Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Noida: Sadar tehsil to auction water bodies for fish farming

    The auction is being conducted for the 10-year allotment of ponds, tanks, reservoirs and waterlogged land earmarked for pisciculture under the Sadar tehsil limits in Noida

    Published on: Jan 19, 2026 5:04 AM IST
    By Maria Khan
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration will hold an auction this Wednesday for leasing ponds, water bodies and submerged land for fish farming in Sadar tehsil, after an earlier attempt failed to draw any eligible bidders, officials said.

    The process will be carried out in accordance with the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code Rules, 2016, and directions issued by the Allahabad high court, said officials. (HT Photos)
    The process will be carried out in accordance with the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code Rules, 2016, and directions issued by the Allahabad high court, said officials. (HT Photos)

    “Since the process could not be completed due to the absence of bidders, it has been decided to reschedule the auction,” said a revenue department official in a statement.

    The auction is being conducted for the 10-year allotment of ponds, tanks, reservoirs and waterlogged land earmarked for pisciculture under the Sadar tehsil limits in Noida.

    District magistrate Medha Roopam said, “Leasing water bodies for fish farming is aimed at promoting regulated use of public ponds and submerged land, while also generating revenue for the administration. Such leases are typically allotted for a fixed tenure, during which the allottee is responsible for maintaining the water body and undertaking pisciculture activities in line with prescribed norms”.

    The process will be carried out in accordance with the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code Rules, 2016, and directions issued by the Allahabad high court, said officials.

    Residents and local stakeholders said that proper upkeep of ponds and water bodies remains a concern in several villages of the tehsil, and timely completion of the leasing process is important to prevent encroachment and misuse. “Delays in the leasing process only worsen the situation on the ground. When ponds are not monitored, they are either encroached upon or misused, which defeats their purpose,” said Nishant Bhati, a resident of Sector 20, Noida.

    The auction will be held at 11am at the Sadar tehsil auditorium in Gautam Budh Nagar. Eligible bidders will be required to be present in person and carry documents including residential proof, caste certificate, income certificate, khatauni (land record) and a copy of Aadhaar, officials said.

    The administration has asked interested and eligible bidders to ensure compliance with all documentation requirements to avoid disqualification during the auction process.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Noida News/Noida: Sadar Tehsil To Auction Water Bodies For Fish Farming
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes