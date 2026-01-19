Noida: Sadar tehsil to auction water bodies for fish farming

GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration will hold an auction this Wednesday for leasing ponds, water bodies and submerged land for fish farming in Sadar tehsil, after an earlier attempt failed to draw any eligible bidders, officials said. The process will be carried out in accordance with the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code Rules, 2016, and directions issued by the Allahabad high court, said officials. (HT Photos)

“Since the process could not be completed due to the absence of bidders, it has been decided to reschedule the auction,” said a revenue department official in a statement.

The auction is being conducted for the 10-year allotment of ponds, tanks, reservoirs and waterlogged land earmarked for pisciculture under the Sadar tehsil limits in Noida.

District magistrate Medha Roopam said, “Leasing water bodies for fish farming is aimed at promoting regulated use of public ponds and submerged land, while also generating revenue for the administration. Such leases are typically allotted for a fixed tenure, during which the allottee is responsible for maintaining the water body and undertaking pisciculture activities in line with prescribed norms”.

Residents and local stakeholders said that proper upkeep of ponds and water bodies remains a concern in several villages of the tehsil, and timely completion of the leasing process is important to prevent encroachment and misuse. “Delays in the leasing process only worsen the situation on the ground. When ponds are not monitored, they are either encroached upon or misused, which defeats their purpose,” said Nishant Bhati, a resident of Sector 20, Noida.

The auction will be held at 11am at the Sadar tehsil auditorium in Gautam Budh Nagar. Eligible bidders will be required to be present in person and carry documents including residential proof, caste certificate, income certificate, khatauni (land record) and a copy of Aadhaar, officials said.

The administration has asked interested and eligible bidders to ensure compliance with all documentation requirements to avoid disqualification during the auction process.