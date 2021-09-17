Noida sees dip in mercury, likely to receive more rain

Noida saw a sharp drop of eight degrees Celsius (°C) in the maximum temperature following a moderate rainfall of 15.5mm on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), meanwhile, predicted that the city will continue to receive rainfall through the week, with sporadic rain of light to moderate intensity on Friday. “There is a possibility of moderate rainfall in the city. The maximum and minimum temperature may hover between 29°C and 24°C on Friday,” said an IMD official, requesting anonymity.

The IMD recorded the maximum and minimum temperatures in Noida on Thursday at 26°C and 24.6°C, against 34.8°C and 25.5°C, respectively, a day earlier. The Safdarjung monitoring station, which is considered average for the national capital region (NCR), recorded the maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at 28°C and 24.8°C -- six degrees below and the season’s average, respectively. The humidity oscillated between 98% and 88%.

The weather department also said that a low-pressure-area over Madhya Pradesh, through wind patterns and circulation-inducing rain, has led to the current weather situation across the region, and it may continue for a few days more.

“The low-pressure area over eastern and central part of Madhya Pradesh has led to strong moisture laden easterly winds over Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh. The effect was maximum on Thursday, and it is expected to continue till Friday. However, it will eventually wear down by Saturday, converting the moderate rain to light intensity,” IMD director general M Mohapatra said, adding that the city will see rain the next week too.

“Another cyclonic circulation is developing over the east central Bay of Bengal, and this may reach the northern coast of Orissa by Sunday (September 18). This may further lead to good rainfall activities in Delhi-NCR and the eastern parts of the country,” Mohapatra added.

No major traffic snarls or waterlogging incidents were reported in Noida amidst on Thursday, said the city traffic police.