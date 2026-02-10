Noida set to introduce land pooling policy to acquire land from farmers

NOIDA: The Noida authority has decided to introduce the land pooling policy to intensify its drive to acquire farmers’ agricultural land for the planned development, officials said on Monday, adding that it is aimed to procure litigation-free land, create a land bank and use the ready land to attract investment in the region. As per Noida authority’s estimate, there is around 500 acres, located along the Noida Expressway, which can be immediately acquired under this policy. (HT Photo)

The move comes after the authority realised that the farmers are not willing to give their land for the development at a rate of ₹5,500 per square metre, as they want a better deal for their land.

Officials feel the step will fuel growth, particularly in Noida area, where the demand for the land is high.

“The Uttar Pradesh government, in 2020, approved the land pooling policy and had asked the industrial bodies to use the same to procure the land for planned development. The state government wants to use this policy because it not only helps us to get litigation-free land but also benefits the farmers, who will become partners in the development. Instead of getting only money, the farmer will get the developed land for industrial, residential, commercial and mixed-land use projects strengthening the economic status of a farmer’s family,” said Noida authority’s chief executive officer Krishna Karuneshin a statement on Monday.

He further said that Noida authority is likely to issue an advertisement inviting proposals from the willing farmers, who want to give their land under the policy.

As per the authority’s estimate, there is around 500 acres, located along the Noida Expressway, which can be immediately acquired under this policy.

Meanwhile, the Noida authority has also decided to increase the land rates from ₹5,500 to ₹9,000 per square metre to buy the land from farmers.

“Since the policy is already approved and allowed for the industrial bodies in 2020 by the state government, we will start using this right away. Willing farmers can come forward to make good use of the same. Also, we have requested from the state government to increase the land buying rate from ₹5,500 to ₹9,000 per square metre so that we can buy the small patch of land directly. It means for bigger patches, we can use land pooling, and for smaller plots we can directly buy via registry,” said the CEO.

Farmers’ leaders said that Noida authority should not delay using this policy.

“This policy must be used by the authority to procure the land because the farmers get a right to take back the 25 percent developed land and that will be used for the commercial, industrial, mixed-land use and residential. In direct sale, the farmer remains at loss because he gets some money, and loses his land forever. We hope that the Noida authority will use this policy without further delay,” said Prempal Chauhan, general secretary, Bharatiya Kisan Parishad.

Notably, the policy allows industrial authorities to execute expressions of interest (EoI) and invite applications from those who wished to sell their land to the government.

If a committee, headed by the authority’s CEO, is satisfied with the proposal, they will acquire it with the condition that the government will not be required to pay immediately, as per the policy.

Rather, they will develop the acquired land and grant 25% of it to the original owner. Of this 25%, 80% of it should be developed for industrial use, 12% for residential and 8% for commercial use, the policy states.

The person is also free to sell the whole share to anyone, including to the government. Till the owner gets the developed land, the authority will pay a rent of ₹5,000 per month per acre, it says.