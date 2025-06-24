Noida society boosts security after 9-year-old’s rape case

A group housing society in Sector 21 has implemented stringent security measures following the arrest of three men for allegedly raping a 9-year-old girl over a month-long period. Three accused—a 35-year-old clothes presser from Sector 123, a 50-year-old security guard from Sector 48, and a 55-year-old driver from Harola—were arrested Wednesday after doctors at Sector 30 hospital alerted police. (Representational image)

Three accused—a 35-year-old clothes presser from Sector 123, a 50-year-old security guard from Sector 48, and a 55-year-old driver from Harola—were arrested Wednesday after doctors at Sector 30 hospital alerted police. The minor’s medical examination confirmed evidence of sexual assault, police said. Cases have been registered against the accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 137(2) for kidnapping, 74 for assault with intent to outrage modesty, and 65 for rape, along with Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act provisions.

The society has now mandated ID cards for all residents entering or exiting the premises and ordered gate passes for domestic help, attendants, and drivers within a fortnight, according to a security document accessed by HT.

“While all efforts are being made to strengthen security by keeping the maximum number of CCTV cameras (600 cameras) in serviceable condition at all times and keeping a strict check at entry points, these measures would be inadequate without the support and cooperation of residents,” the document states.

According to the document, the society identified security lapses, including unauthorised domestic help staying in servant quarters without society consent, rental agreements not submitted to management, and vehicles without proper stickers. “The matter of the relocation of Dhobis is being looked into by police. Decisions as and when taken by them shall be implemented,” the document added, referring to the arrested clothes presser.

The chairman of the society said, “We are conducting meetings with members regularly to address the security issues. There are schools, shops, and other institutions, so sometimes it is difficult to verify each and every person, but now passes will be issued for outsiders who enter society for other work. Police verifications are also being conducted for households, drivers, etc.”

The society cited heavy non-resident footfall due to numerous shops and markets as a security concern. “Violations of any security norms after expiry of 15 days’ notice shall be viewed seriously and reported to law enforcement agencies,” the document warned.

Despite attempts from HT, deputy commissioner of police (Noida) Yamuna Prasad refused to comment when asked about police review of the society’s security measures.