Noida to build 1,200 feeding points for community dogs

NOIDA: The Noida authority has decided to build at least 1,200 feeding points outside residential and other sectors for community dogs, officials said on Wednesday, adding that the step follows the Supreme court's order to the authority to ensure feeding points for stray dogs in a manner so that the stray dog menace can be addressed.

Earlier, in 2024,the authority’s health department had directed the apartment owners associations, residents welfare associations and other social groups to make stray dog feeding points so that the stray dogs can peacefully eat at these spots, without roaming around the sector, the officials said.

Officials said in many residential sectors, the feeding points have been created. But the authority is unaware about their exact count. Realising the dire need to make more feeding points, the Noida authority will build these spots where the stray dogs can be fed.

“The authority is surveying the entire city areas to identify the spots where the feeding points for stray dogs can be built. The survey is likely to be completed at the earliest so that the work of making feeding points can be started. Our teams are carrying out the survey in association with the citizens,” said SP Singh, general manager, Noida authority.

On Wednesday, the authority said it has earmarked ₹2.5 crore fund for building feeding points. There are 168 sectors, including residential and industrial, among others in Noida city. And the survey will determine if the feeding points should be made only in residential areas or in industrial zones too, said officials.

“We aim to build these feeding points in two-and-a-half months in compliance with the Supreme Court order,” said Singh.

The apex court on August 22 said that stray dogs be sterilised, vaccinated and returned to the exact locations from which they were taken, except those displaying rabies symptoms or aggressive behaviour.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan had ordered municipal authorities to sterilise, vaccinate and deworm stray dogs, and release them back into their original habitats.

The authority has also started a vaccination drive for the stray dogs covering all sectors, villages and other areas. The authority has engaged two NGOs, which are setting up camps for the vaccination of stray dogs, said officials.

“We are organising the camps in villages and sectors as the authority has released a roster covering all areas. The vaccination drive started on September 15 will last till November 15,” said Sanjay Mahapatra of the House for Stray Animals engaged in the task.