Noida to build 2 new animal shelters, 1,500 dog feeding points across city

NOIDA: In compliance with a Supreme Court order, the Noida authority on Thursday said it will build two new dog shelters in sector 123 to address issue of stray dogs, as well as 1,500 feeding points across the city. Currently, the authority runs a shelter in sector 94, which houses around 1,000 dogs and carries out sterilisation of about 50 dogs daily. (HT Archive)

“We have decided to open two new animal shelters in sector 123 and 1,500 dog feeding points across the city in compliance with the Supreme Court order directing to treat unwell and injured stray dogs and sterilize them. The authority is taking measures to address the issue and ensure safety to thousands of citizens,” said Mahendra Prasad, Noida authority officer on special duty.

Each shelter will be built on at least one acre of land and house 1,000 rabid, sick and aggressive dogs.

“The facilities will have doctors, treatment areas, and food and housing arrangements for animals,” said Prasad.

The Supreme Court’s August 22, 2025, order directed civic bodies to ensure that stray dogs are sterilised, vaccinated and released back to their original areas — except those found to be rabid or aggressive, said officials.

Currently, the authority runs a shelter in sector 94, which houses around 1,000 dogs and carries out sterilisation of about 50 dogs daily. “The shelter has veterinary doctors who treat rabid and unwell dogs and carry out regular sterilisation,” said Prasad.

The authority is also working with two NGOs to conduct a citywide rabies vaccination drive and plans to create 1,200 designated feeding points across Noida in association with RWAs and local residents, said officials.

The ₹2.5-crore project aims to regulate feeding practices and reduce conflicts between residents and dog feeders.

Under the top court’s order, feeding strays will only be allowed at identified zones and not on roads or outside homes. Signboards will be installed to mark these points and violations could attract legal action, said officials.

To make dog care and grievance redressal easier, the authority has launched a helpline number (0120-2425025) for complaints and welfare issues and plans to launch a 24-hour toll-free number soon.

It has also begun a survey to map stray dogs across the city. Conducted with help from RWAs, AOAs and NGOs, the survey will record the number of sterilised, unsterilised, aggressive and rabid dogs. Each RWA will also be asked to report the status of strays in its area with photos.

Officials said Noida’s approach follows the Supreme Court’s emphasis on a “holistic approach” that ensures public safety while protecting animal welfare under the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2023.

“The new shelters, feeding points and citywide survey will help Noida build a structured and humane system to manage stray dog population, while keeping neighbourhoods safer,” added Prasad.