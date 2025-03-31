Noida to build a new corridor to decongest Noida-Greater Noida Expressway

The Noida authority has decided to build a new 35km road to decongest the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, where traffic is expected to rise after the Noida International Airport in Jewar opens in May, officials said on Monday, adding that the decision was taken during the authority’s board meeting on Friday. Uttar Pradesh chief secretary and Noida authority chairman Manoj Kumar Singh has asked the Noida authority, Greater Noida authority, and Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority, to jointly fund the project. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The authority will build either a 35km eight-lane road parallel to the Yamuna embankment or a 35km six-lane elevated road from the Kalindi Kunj barrage in Delhi to the Yamuna Expressway, whichever is a better option, officials added.

“Once the detailed project report (DPR) is finalised, we will decide whether to make a six-lane elevated road or an eight-lane road,” said Vijay Rawal, general manager of the Noida authority.

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary and Noida authority chairman Manoj Kumar Singh has asked the Noida authority, Greater Noida authority, and Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority, to jointly fund the project. The Noida authority is likely to rope in an expert agency to prepare the DPR. The three authorities are funding this project because the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) can only fund a road if it passes through more than one state, officials said. Noida, Greater Noida, and Yeida officials will meet soon and decide how to take up the project, officials said.

Officials said that either the three authorities can form a special purpose vehicle (SPV) or give responsibility to finalise an expert agency to an industrial body to work on the project. Once this is decided, the expert agency will make the DPR and also suggest the funding pattern.

The road will increase connectivity with the Yamuna Expressway near Pari Chowk intersection in Greater Noida, helping those travelling from Delhi to Agra.

The Noida authority had previously considered building an elevated road to boost connectivity between Noida and Greater Noida, and Noida and Delhi. In November 2023, the Noida authority wanted to build a 35km elevated road along the Yamuna, above the embankment road, and approached NHAI to fund the project. The authority’s proposal said the elevated road would improve connectivity between Noida and Delhi, and Delhi and the Noida airport region, but NHAI said it was not interested in the project, authority officials said.