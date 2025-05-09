Noida to make street food hubs in the city

The Noida authority is building street food hubs across the city with state-of-the-art parking facilities, officials said on Thursday. These hubs will be along key roads, all kiosks will be allotted through auction, they added. One of the street food hubs constructed by the Noida authority. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Two hubs, in Noida Sector 38A and Sector 110, are already under construction and will be completed in the next 15-20 days, officials said.

“We thought Noida lacks much-needed options of street food places, where families can park their car and eat quality food. We have decided to develop these places at locations where families or youth want to hang out,” said Lokesh M, Noida authority’s chief executive officer.

The authority has built 22 shops in Sector 38A, each 10x12 feet, on the main road near the Botanical Garden metro station along with a parking lot for 100 cars and 50 bikes. It has also built six shops on a 45 metre wide sector road along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway in Sector 110, opposite Skymark shopping mall, officials added. The authority will allot the shops on a rental basis, and the price will likely be finalised in the board meeting at the end of May.

Lokesh M also conducted a site inspection in the Godavari market in Sector 37 recently to explore ways to develop the site for the street vendors. The Noida authority has already redeveloped the Brahmaputra Market in Sector 29, and plans to redevelop other local old markets along the same lines.

“It will be great if the authority will allot shops in these organised and well-planned street food spots because the people have to depend on illegal areas for street food. The Noida authority’s plan to redevelop old small markets is also a good step to lure visitors,” said Madhu Singh, a Sector 22 resident.