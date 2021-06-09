Noida traffic dept invites suggestions from public as city unlocks

The Noida traffic department is seeking suggestions and feedback from the public for smooth traffic movement in the city as the district unlocks.

Since the unlock began on Monday, traffic is back on the roads of Noida after almost a month of the “partial corona curfew”. The Noida traffic department hopes to fine tune its response after the lull.

“We have had online meetings with office bearers of residents welfare associations (RWAs) and apartment owners’ associations (AOAs). Traffic sub-inspectors have been instructed to ]interact with them too and understand specific issues. Every locality has its specific problem, and we would like to work on them out as soon as possible,” said deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Ganesh Saha.

Citizens felt that unorganised gathering of local vendors and unauthorised parking are also major concerns.

“Traffic violations by public are a serious issue. But we also need traffic personnel to manage traffic during weekly markets. In addition, the routes and number of passengers in auto and e-rickshaws also needs to be monitored. Illegally parked buses and vehicles also create nuisance for the sectors,” said Sanjeev Kumar, president, sector 51 RWA.

Traffic officials said that despite the unlock Covid protocols such as regulating the number of passengers in autos, e-rickshaws and private cars remained and that the traffic department will creating awareness about them among the public.

“However, multiple violations of Covid protocols will result in challans,” said the DCP.