Fines worth 5 lakh collected in Noida traffic police’s 15-day drive

The Noida Traffic police’s 15-day crackdown on wrong side driving and on-road parking came to an end on Friday with nearly ₹ 5 lakh in fines collected and 58,685 fines issued, officials said on Sunday. The campaign, called ‘Discipline on Road-1’, ran from April 28 to May 12. Traffic police officials issued fines to the vehicles parked in an unauthorized parking spot on Udyog Marg in Sector 5, in Noida. (Sunil Ghosh / HT Photo)

“During the drive, 7,792 vehicles were fined for driving on the wrong side, 14,430 for parking in no-parking zones, and 1,128 vehicles were removed using cranes as they were causing obstructions in traffic movement,” said Anil Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), adding that the drive had helped to reduce the number of traffic violations.

Yadav said that unauthorized parking of buses engaged by schools and private companies, trucks, and cars on main roads, main markets, and roads within the sector, as well as wrong side driving, were major obstacles to the smooth flow of traffic in Gautam Budh Nagar. “This 15-day drive was initiated to focus on wrong side driving and parking of vehicles in no-parking zones. Traffic police officials, as well as local police officers, ensured the enforcement of traffic rules and imposed fines on violators,” Yadav said.

Yadav added that further editions of the drive would be carried out as and when necessary. In addition to wrong side driving and no parking, 35,974 fines were issued for other traffic violations during the 15-day period.

“Furthermore, 996 vehicles were seized, and five FIRs were filed against repeat offenders,” he said adding that the fines worth ₹4,91,600 were collected during the campaign.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON