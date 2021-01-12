Noida transport department starts booking of fancy numbers
The transport department has started taking booking for new series of fancy registration numbers from Tuesday. This series start from UP 16 CU and followed by four digit numerics. There are 347 such numbers available, said transport department officials.
AK Pandey, assistant regional transport officer, (ARTO – administration) Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “People need to visit the website www.parivahan.gov.in and create a log in ID and password. They then need to click on the option for the fancy number to see the numbers and the prices.”
There are four categories of numbers based on their likely demand and their own base prices. The first category will have a base price of ₹1 lakh for four-wheelers and ₹20,000 for two wheelers, the second category will cost ₹50,000 for four-wheelers and ₹10,000 for two wheelers, the third category will cost ₹25,000 for four-wheeler and ₹5000 for two wheelers and the last category will cost ₹15,000 for four-wheelers and ₹3,000 for two-wheelers.
“If a number is booked by more than one person, the transport department will hold an online auction and sell it to the person who makes the highest bid. Otherwise, the number will be offered on a first-come-first-serve basis,” Pandey said.
People need to buy the vehicle within one month of booking the fancy registration number. Pandey said that the dealers’ will process the sale and dispatch the file to the ARTO. The transport department will verify the documentation and then allot the registration numbers to the customers.
According to the transport department, about 60,000 vehicles were registered in 2020, as compared to 90,000 in 2019. Pandey said the reason behind this is the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease. There are around 7.34 lakh vehicles registered in Gautam Buddha Nagar.
Noida youth stabbed to death for objecting to sister's harassment
Sector 20 police registered a case and arrested one of the two suspects. Police, however, termed it as a case of murder and not harassment.
