Noida turns India’s second most polluted city even as AQI eases slightly

Gautam Budh Nagar continued to rank among the country's most polluted urban centres on Tuesday, with Noida and Greater Noida emerging as India's second and third most polluted cities. The two cities recorded Air Quality Index (AQI) readings of 373 and 364 respectively – both in the "very poor" category – despite a marginal dip in pollution levels. In Noida, Tuesday's AQI reading of 373 was the first time in eight days that levels fell below 390 – a threshold breached every day since November 18. The city's air has remained "very poor" or worse for at least 19 consecutive days, dating back to November 7.

Only Hapur fared worse, with an AQI of 389, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) bulletin.

Ghaziabad, which had been in the “severe” category for eight straight days before Monday, also saw slight improvement, with its AQI dropping to 351 on Tuesday from 396 the previous day. The shift marked the second consecutive day the district remained out of the “severe” zone after more than a week.

Greater Noida saw a similar trajectory. Tuesday’s AQI of 364 was an improvement over Monday’s figure of 382, which itself was down from Sunday’s 399. The air quality there has been “very poor” or worse for at least 18 days, since November 8.

CPCB data shows that both cities have spent most of November oscillating between the very poor and severe categories, with AQI levels surpassing 400 on at least five days this month. Ghaziabad, meanwhile, recorded some of the harshest pollution levels between November 15 and 24.

Residents, however, said any “improvement” was barely perceptible on the ground. “Last week the air felt suffocating. Today was comparatively better, but ‘better’ still means unhealthy,” said Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Sector 51 in Noida. “At least the eyes aren’t burning today, but the haze is still there,” added Abhishek Bhati of Greater Noida West.

Weather experts warned that no major weather system is expected to bring immediate relief. “There is no active western disturbance over the northern mountains this week. A weak upper-air westerly system may pass north of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh between November 27 and 30, but it will remain outside our influence,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change) at Skymet Weather. A mild and dry circulation may form over the northern plains around the same time, he said, but this is likely only to cause slight temperature fluctuations. Unless wind speeds pick up significantly, air quality is expected to “oscillate between very poor and poor” through the week.

The gradual change in AQI coincided with a noticeable drop in temperatures. On Tuesday, Gautam Budh Nagar recorded a minimum of 8.6°C and a maximum of 25°C, compared with last week’s minimums of 10–11°C. Ghaziabad saw a minimum of 9.3°C and a maximum of 24°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast continued mist and fog during early mornings as night temperatures fall and humidity rises.