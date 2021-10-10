Noida: Two held for robbing people after befriending them on dating app

Two men, wanted in several cases of robbery and other street crimes, were arrested on Sunday after a shootout in Noida’s Sector 62, police said.

The suspects have been identified as Deepanshu and Amit, both natives of Badalpur in Greater Noida. The Sector 58 police have also recovered several mobile phones, a motorcycle and a countrymade pistol from their possession.

Explaining their modus operandi, police said that the suspects would befriend people through a dating app, and call them to meet where they would rob the victims.

“Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid near an educational institute in Sector 62 and the suspects travelling on a motorcycle without number plate were spotted. When police signalled them to stop, the duo opened fire at them and tried to flee. In retaliatory firing, Deepanshu sustained bullet injury in leg while his accomplice, Amit, managed to flee. But he was also arrested later in a combing operation,” said Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

The officer stated that the suspects used to trick people through a mobile application to rob them. “Further investigations revealed that the duo used to befriend people through a dating app and fix a meeting. The suspects would call the victims to a secluded place and snatch away their valuables and other belongings. They are also involved in several street crimes like snatching,” Singh added.