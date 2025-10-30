Noida: UP allows builder to expand Sec 107 realty project

NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh government’s rejection of a plea filed by the Great Value Sharanam Apartment Owners Association (AOA) has allowed the realty firm Great Value Projects India Limited to expand and carry out fresh construction within its Sector 107 housing project.

The AOA had challenged the Noida authority’s orders of December 19, 2024, and June 11, 2025, alleging that the approval for additional floor area ratio —allowing extra construction—was granted illegally and without residents’ adequate consent.

The state government’s infrastructure and industrial development department has upheld the Authority’s decision to grant additional FAR to the developer, giving the builder green signal to build additional towers on the vacant land parcel that was part of this realty project.

“The Uttar Pradesh government has rejected the objectives raised by homebuyers and allowed the realty firm to carry on with their development plans. We will take steps as per the rules in this regard in view of the state government directive,” said Noida authority’s additional chief executive officer Vandana Tripathi.

In an order, dated October 27, Alok Kumar, additional chief secretary, Industrial Development Department, dismissed the AOA’s revision petition, saying it was “not maintainable” under the UP Apartment Act, 2010.

The order clarified that the Authority’s approvals were issued under the provisions of the UP Industrial Area Development Act, 1976, and followed due process.

While challenging the Authority’s orders, the AOA had cited provisions of the Apartment Act, arguing that purchasing additional FAR affected the collective property rights of flat owners and required majority approval.

However, the state government found that the Authority had followed all procedural requirements.

The order noted that before approving the revised layout, the Authority “received consent from 1,165 flat owners for purchasing additional FAR” and invited public objections through newspaper notices. It recorded that 429 residents opposed the plan, but the majority supported it, leading to the approval.

Rejecting the AOA’s plea, the additional chief secretary observed: “I find no merit in the present revision petition on grounds of maintainability under the UP Apartments Act…There is no reason to interfere with the impugned orders… Interim orders, if any, are set aside.”

Following the decision, Great Value Realty said the ruling “upholds the legality and due process followed by the Noida authority in granting additional FAR” and reaffirmed its commitment to “delivering sustainable, high-quality living spaces.”

The company said the order clears the way for it to move forward with its new phase of residential development in line with the approved revised layout.

“We are pleased that the Revisional Authority (infrastructure and industrial development department) has brought clarity to this matter. The majority of owners at Great Value Sharanam have been supportive of the developer’s plans for the property. Now that the legal questions have been answered, we look forward to due closure to the matter and peaceful functioning of the society,” said Akash Jain, a homebuyer.