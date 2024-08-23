Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.16 °C, check weather forecast for August 23, 2024
Aug 23, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on August 23, 2024 here.
The temperature in Noida today, on August 23, 2024, is 32.82 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.16 °C and 36.56 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 05:54 AM and will set at 06:52 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 24, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.37 °C and 34.48 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.16 °C and 36.56 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Noida today stands at 338.0, falling in the severe category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 23, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 24, 2024
|31.25 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 25, 2024
|32.18 °C
|Light rain
|August 26, 2024
|33.81 °C
|Light rain
|August 27, 2024
|30.93 °C
|Light rain
|August 28, 2024
|26.67 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 29, 2024
|33.64 °C
|Light rain
|August 30, 2024
|35.28 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.45 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|29.51 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.96 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.68 °C
|Broken clouds
|Hyderabad
|27.51 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.97 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Delhi
|34.5 °C
|Moderate rain
