Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.07 °C, check weather forecast for August 8, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 9, 2024 28.59 °C Heavy intensity rain August 10, 2024 27.22 °C Moderate rain August 11, 2024 29.36 °C Moderate rain August 12, 2024 30.42 °C Moderate rain August 13, 2024 31.8 °C Heavy intensity rain August 14, 2024 35.71 °C Light rain August 15, 2024 28.14 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.18 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.91 °C Moderate rain Chennai 30.42 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 22.94 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 22.92 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.42 °C Light rain Delhi 32.65 °C Heavy intensity rain

The temperature in Noida today, on August 8, 2024, is 32.54 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.07 °C and 33.17 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 05:46 AM and will set at 07:06 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, August 9, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.14 °C and 31.65 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 77%.With temperatures ranging between 27.07 °C and 33.17 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Noida today stands at 173.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 8, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

