Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.79 °C, check weather forecast for February 28, 2025

The temperature in Noida today, on February 28, 2025, is 24.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.79 °C and 28.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 06:47 AM and will set at 06:19 PM. Noida weather update on February 28, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 1, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.04 °C and 29.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 144.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 1, 2025 24.79 Overcast clouds March 2, 2025 26.30 Light rain March 3, 2025 27.00 Few clouds March 4, 2025 26.13 Sky is clear March 5, 2025 28.82 Scattered clouds March 6, 2025 24.78 Sky is clear March 7, 2025 26.31 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 28, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.41 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 28.29 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.74 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 26.44 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 30.53 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 31.31 °C Broken clouds Delhi 22.75 °C Light rain View All Prev Next



