Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.16 °C, check weather forecast for March 21, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on March 21, 2025 here.
The temperature in Noida today, on March 21, 2025, is 31.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.16 °C and 34.47 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 10% and the wind speed is 10 km/h. The sun rose at 06:23 AM and will set at 06:32 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 22, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.44 °C and 34.7 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 8%.
With temperatures ranging between 16.16 °C and 34.47 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Noida today stands at 178.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 22, 2025
|31.79
|Few clouds
|March 23, 2025
|33.18
|Sky is clear
|March 24, 2025
|33.68
|Sky is clear
|March 25, 2025
|33.65
|Sky is clear
|March 26, 2025
|34.89
|Sky is clear
|March 27, 2025
|35.20
|Sky is clear
|March 28, 2025
|35.46
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 21, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.