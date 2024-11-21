Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 12.16 °C, check weather forecast for November 21, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 22, 2024 25.61 °C Sky is clear November 23, 2024 26.48 °C Sky is clear November 24, 2024 27.2 °C Sky is clear November 25, 2024 27.02 °C Sky is clear November 26, 2024 26.21 °C Sky is clear November 27, 2024 25.19 °C Sky is clear November 28, 2024 24.94 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.53 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 24.8 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.74 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 23.46 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.79 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 26.2 °C Sky is clear Delhi 22.31 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Noida today, on November 21, 2024, is 22.5 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.16 °C and 26.86 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 06:48 AM and will set at 05:25 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, November 22, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.29 °C and 27.53 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Noida today stands at 383.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 21, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

