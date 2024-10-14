Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.16 °C, check weather forecast for October 14, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 15, 2024 33.52 °C Broken clouds October 16, 2024 33.61 °C Sky is clear October 17, 2024 31.83 °C Sky is clear October 18, 2024 31.84 °C Sky is clear October 19, 2024 32.99 °C Sky is clear October 20, 2024 32.26 °C Sky is clear October 21, 2024 32.08 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.55 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.48 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.13 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 20.03 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.27 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.51 °C Light rain Delhi 33.88 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Noida today, on October 14, 2024, is 34.05 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.16 °C and 34.88 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 06:20 AM and will set at 05:52 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.49 °C and 35.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.With temperatures ranging between 23.16 °C and 34.88 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Noida today stands at 174.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 14, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.