Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.16 °C, check weather forecast for October 2, 2024
Oct 02, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on October 2, 2024 here.
The temperature in Noida today, on October 2, 2024, is 34.46 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.16 °C and 38.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 34% and the wind speed is 34 km/h. The sun rose at 06:14 AM and will set at 06:05 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 3, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.55 °C and 38.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.16 °C and 38.62 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Noida today stands at 233.0, falling in the unhealthy category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 2, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 3, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.55 °C and 38.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.16 °C and 38.62 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Noida today stands at 233.0, falling in the unhealthy category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 3, 2024
|35.82 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 4, 2024
|35.69 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 5, 2024
|36.03 °C
|Light rain
|October 6, 2024
|34.39 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 7, 2024
|34.7 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 8, 2024
|35.25 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 9, 2024
|35.16 °C
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on October 2, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Catch every big hit,...See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE
Copy