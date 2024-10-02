Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.16 °C, check weather forecast for October 2, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 3, 2024 35.82 °C Sky is clear October 4, 2024 35.69 °C Sky is clear October 5, 2024 36.03 °C Light rain October 6, 2024 34.39 °C Sky is clear October 7, 2024 34.7 °C Sky is clear October 8, 2024 35.25 °C Sky is clear October 9, 2024 35.16 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.91 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.32 °C Light rain Chennai 30.8 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.68 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.99 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.24 °C Sky is clear Delhi 34.44 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Noida today, on October 2, 2024, is 34.46 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.16 °C and 38.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 34% and the wind speed is 34 km/h. The sun rose at 06:14 AM and will set at 06:05 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 3, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.55 °C and 38.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.With temperatures ranging between 28.16 °C and 38.62 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Noida today stands at 233.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 2, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

