Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.16 °C, check weather forecast for September 21, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on September 21, 2024 here.

The temperature in Noida today, on September 21, 2024, is 31.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.16 °C and 34.9 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 06:18 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 22, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.28 °C and 38.05 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.

With temperatures ranging between 26.16 °C and 34.9 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 347.0, falling in the severe category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 22, 2024 35.99 °C Sky is clear
September 23, 2024 37.65 °C Few clouds
September 24, 2024 37.91 °C Sky is clear
September 25, 2024 37.38 °C Light rain
September 26, 2024 35.47 °C Light rain
September 27, 2024 33.24 °C Moderate rain
September 28, 2024 29.25 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on September 21, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.24 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata 31.54 °C Light rain
Chennai 30.85 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.86 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 28.6 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 30.38 °C Light rain
Delhi 32.07 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Noida weather update on September 21, 2024
Noida weather update on September 21, 2024

