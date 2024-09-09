Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.16 °C, check weather forecast for September 9, 2024
Sep 09, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on September 9, 2024 here.
The temperature in Noida today, on September 9, 2024, is 33.69 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.16 °C and 37.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 06:02 AM and will set at 06:33 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.0 °C and 36.34 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.16 °C and 37.79 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Noida today stands at 277.0, falling in the unhealthy category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 9, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 10, 2024
|34.17 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 11, 2024
|35.67 °C
|Light rain
|September 12, 2024
|30.05 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 13, 2024
|25.46 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|September 14, 2024
|27.42 °C
|Light rain
|September 15, 2024
|33.45 °C
|Scattered clouds
|September 16, 2024
|35.83 °C
|Few clouds
