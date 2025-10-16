Noida woman alleges cyber stalking by ex- girlfriend, case registered

NOIDA: Police have registered a case against a Rajasthan-based man for allegedly harassing and blackmailing a 30-year-old woman in Noida with whom he shared a relationship in the past, officers said on Wednesday. She has accused him of misusing her personal photos and their chats, threatened to leak them online without consent, and used emotional and financial pressure to manipulate her, said police. (Representational image)

In her police complaint filed at Sector 39 police station on Tuesday, the woman has stated she had reported about the suspect, Nitesh Sharma of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, to police previously as well but withdrew the complaint after his written assurance of not contacting her in future and deleting all private documents related to her from his gadgets.

In her FIR, she has stated that the suspect, however, resumed harassment through WhatsApp, SMS, phone calls and social media, allegedly sending abusive and obscene messages, causing mental distress to her, her family, fiance and colleagues.

He also issued criminal threats, including to kill her, throw acid on her, and falsely implicate her in legal cases, the FIR adds.

“I am facing constant mental, emotional and digital harassment. He has violated his written promise and is now threatening to ruin my life and marriage. I fear for my safety and dignity,” the complainant stated in her FIR, while seeking strict action and a restraining order.

The suspect allegedly tried to defame her by spreading false information to her fiance and his family to disrupt her upcoming marriage. He tried to emotionally coerce her into restarting their old relationship. While demanding financial compensation from her, he allegedly also threatened to intensify the harassment if she refused his demands, said officers citing her complaint.

“An FIR has been registered under Section 351(3) (stalking (including cyberstalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act based on the complaint. The case has been transferred to the cybercrime unit for investigation, and further action will be taken accordingly,” said station house officer (Sector 39 police station) Jitendra Kumar.