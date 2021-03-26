Noida: Woman, infant daughter found dead inside Sector 106 home

Noida: A 26-year-old woman and her two-and-a-half years old daughter were found dead at their home on Thursday evening in a society located under the Phase 2 police jurisdiction in Sector 106. The bodies have been sent for an autopsy.

The incident came to light when the police were informed about the two bodies.

“It seems a relative had gone to the house where he found them both dead. The house was not locked from the inside but prima facie, there doesn’t seem to be any evidence of foul play,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 2, Harish Chander.

A police team from Phase 2 police station was rushed to the spot. Chander said it seems as if the mother allegedly poisoned the daughter and then took her own life.

“Our forensic team has sealed the area and they are working to identify what was used for the poison. The autopsy reports will ascertain the cause and time of death,” said the DCP.

Police said that the husband, who works with a private company in Sector 80, was at work when the incident took place. The family was having domestic issues, said the police. No note was recovered from the spot.

Police officers said all angles are being looked into and a probe in the matter is underway. The family has not filed any complaint in the matter yet.

Gautam Budh Nagar does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).