Noida woman loses 9 lakh in online fraud

A 60-year-old woman claimed on Friday that unauthorised withdrawals to the tune of ₹9 lakh was made from her bank account last month.

Dayawati, a resident of Harola in Sector 2, said she had retired from the department of social welfare of the Delhi government last year. “I got ₹14.5 lakh as retirement money from the government on January 30, 2021,” she said.

Dayawati’s daughter Simran said that her mother had a saving account in a public bank. “Someone withdrew ₹9 lakh in multiple transactions in February,” she said.

The complainant said she got to know of the fraud when she recently updated her passbook. “I had not received any call or message about these unauthorised transactions. The bank officials informed me that money was used in online shopping. We got the account freezed,” Dayawati said.

The victim then filed a complaint at the cyber cell, which investigated the matter and then directed the Sector 20 police to register an FIR.

Munish Chauhan, SHO Sector 20 police station, said that a case has been registered against unknown person under Section 420 (cheating) of IPC. “The police team is investigating the matter,” he said.