Noida workers’ protest continues; situation under control, says police

Workers’ protests demanding salary hike continued on Wednesday morning in Noida despite the revised salary structure by the Uttar Pradesh government and district administration. The protest was held in Dadri in Greater Noida and in Noida, Sector 63. (PTI photo)

Additionally, the Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate administration warned contractors of strict action in case of any involvement of workers linked to them in acts of unrest or damage to property. The protest was held in Dadri in Greater Noida and in Noida, Sector 63.

“Police personnel are present at the spot, and no protest or demonstration is taking place. The situation is under control,” said Noida Police in a statement.

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Police said over 6,000 personnel are on the ground to prevent unrest in any area of Noida and Greater Noida. As a precautionary measure, officials said the personnel will remain deployed for three days.

Additionally, district magistrate Medha Roopam said the administration has engaged with multiple stakeholders over the past two days, with a particular focus on labour contractors and agencies that play a key role in workforce mobilisation.

“They (contractors) have been clearly told that they will also be held accountable for any disruptive or damaging behaviour by workers associated with them. Their licences can be cancelled, and they may be blacklisted,” the DM said.

Officials indicated that the move is aimed at ensuring greater accountability within the contractor-driven labour system, which has come under scrutiny following the protests.

The protest began in Noida on April 10 from the Phase 2 area, when thousands of protesters

started gathering to demand a salary hike, bonus and leaves. Initially, the protest was peaceful for three days but it turned violent on Monday. Till Tuesday evening, 396 people were arrested, and seven first information reports (FIR) were registered across the district in Gautam Budh Nagar.