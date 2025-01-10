Noida: YouTuber held for stealing cash 10 lakh from Japanese firm

A 24-year-old Ghaziabad-based man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stealing ₹10 lakh cash from a Japanese multinational conglomerate on Wednesday, said police, adding that the suspect is a YouTuber and he committed the theft to try his luck in Bollywood. On Wednesday, he somehow managed to gain entry inside the MNC campus in a cash van and with his face masked. Bags full of cash were shifted to the cash van from a safe, and he stole a ₹ 10 lakh bundle from the spot and fled (Sunil GHosh/HT Photo)

Police said the suspect has been identified as Jonny Kumar, who hails from Meerut and resides in Khoda in Ghaziabad. He is a YouTuber and earlier worked as a cash collection agent at a Japanese MNC in Phase 1, Noida.

“On Wednesday, he somehow managed to gain entry inside the MNC campus in a cash van and with his face masked. Bags full of cash were shifted to the cash van from a safe, and he stole a ₹10 lakh bundle from the spot and fled,” said Manish Kumar Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

“As Kumar had earlier worked there, he knew all the exits well and successfully managed to leave the premises without being caught,” said Mishra.

Later, he kept the cash at his rented accommodation and went on the run. “We arrested the suspect from Sector 14A on Thursday, and during the investigation he revealed that after he married a woman of his choice, his family abandoned him,” said the ADCP

Since then, he was residing at a rented accommodation with his wife, but increased expenses after marriage and his dream to try his luck in Bollywood made him commit the theft, said Mishra, adding that he also stole ₹1 lakh from his parents’ home.

“His parents were also pressuring him to return the money, which was another reason for the theft. A case under sections 317 (stolen property) and 305 (theft) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against him, and all the stolen cash was recovered from his possession,” said Mishra.