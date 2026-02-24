Noida: 24th ceremony to pay homage held at Shaheed Smarak

Noida: The 24th homage paying ceremony was held at the Noida Shaheed Smarak on Monday, bringing together serving and retired soldiers, next of kin of personnel killed in action, and residents. Families of 45 personnel killed in action laid wreaths at the memorial to pay their respects. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Krishna Kumar, a family member of one of the fallen soldiers, said, “My brother was killed in action in 1999. I attend the ceremony every year to pay my tribute.”

Shaheed Smarak was the only tri-services memorial in the country to honour soldiers killed in action before the National War Memorial was built at India Gate. The memorial in Noida was established on April 13, 2002.

“The ceremony aims to bring together soldiers, next of kin of those killed in action, and residents on a common platform, inspiring local youth with the values of service and sacrifice,” said Commander Narinder Mahajan (retired), a member of the Noida Shaheed Smarak Sansthan (NSSS).

The memorial has become an iconic landmark of Noida. Vintage equipment like the 40mm L60 air defence guns, a model of the warship INS Chennai, naval surface-to-air missiles, and an ISKRA Jet Trainer aircraft of Polish origin are part of the memorial.

Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, attended the event as the chief guest and addressed the gathering. “The soldiers killed in action safeguarded our nation and brought glory to us. With that spirit of honour and gratitude, I extend my deepest respect to the families of our bravehearts,” he said.