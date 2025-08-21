Noida: 4 guards held for beating man after his wife calls for help

NoidaFour security guards allegedly assaulted a 40-year-old man in a high-rise in Sector 77, Noida, after the man’s wife called for help from their ninth floor residence late Monday night, police said. All four guards have been arrested. Police said the woman was purportedly continuously asking the guards to help her. (Representational image)

“Upon hearing the woman’s scream, when security guards of the building rushed to her floor, the man was found misbehaving with his wife,” a police officer, part of the investigation, said.

Krishna Gopal Sharma, station house officer of Sector 113 police station said the woman has not yet filed a complaint against her husband.

An officer added, “When the guards tried to counsel the man and asked him to stop misbehaving with his wife, he abused the guards and directed them to stay away.”

The arrested guards have been identified as Harsh (single name), Ankit Kumar, Krishna (single name) — all residents of Auraiya — and Sultan (single name) from Firozabad.

Police said the woman was purportedly continuously asking the guards to help her. “When they tried to do so, a dispute took place between the man and the security guards. Following an argument, they allegedly assaulted the man with wooden sticks,” Sharma said.

Sharma said, “The man suffered bruises all over his body and a minor head injury as well. His medical treatment was conducted, and a case under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 352 (intentional insult) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Sector 113 police station on Tuesday.”