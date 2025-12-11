Noida: 5-year-old dies after being hit by cab in locality; driver booked

Noida: A five-year-old girl in Noida died on Tuesday, a day after sustaining multiple injuries on Monday night when she was allegedly knocked down by a private cab in her society, police said on Wednesday, adding that they have registered a case of causing death by negligence against the unidentified driver. Police said the cab driver had come to drop a passenger in the society, and he left his vehicle outside the Delhi hospital before fleeing. (Representational image)

The victim, a resident of F Block, Noida Sector 44, was undergoing treatment at a private Delhi hospital.

“On Monday around 8 pm, when a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga cab driver was taking a U-turn inside the F Block, he accidentally hit the girl who was standing nearby close to her home. The minor came under the wheels and was rescued by locals who spotted the incident,” said a police officer, part of the investigation on condition of anonymity.

“The suspect driver, along with the minor’s family members, rushed the child in his car to a nearby hospital in Sector 30, from where she was taken to another hospital in Delhi. While undergoing treatment, the girl succumbed to her injuries on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday,” the officer added.

Police said the cab driver had come to drop a passenger in the society, and he left his vehicle outside the Delhi hospital before fleeing. The post-mortem examination of the deceased was conducted on Tuesday.

“On the complaint of the girl’s father Moin-ud-din, a case under Section 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Sector 39 police station late Tuesday night,” said Jitendra Kumar, station house officer, Sector 39, adding that the car was seized and efforts were underway to nab the driver.