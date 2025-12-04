Search
Thu, Dec 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Noida: Astrologer duped of 3.74L over installing power meter

ByHT Correspondent, Noida
Published on: Dec 04, 2025 03:06 am IST

Police said on November 28, multiple transactions were processed and a total of ₹3.74 lakh was siphoned off from the bank of account of the victim’s wife

A 49-year-old man in Noida lost 3.74 lakh on November 28 to a cybercriminal posing as a customer executive from the power department who allegedly siphoned off the money from his wife’s account while pretending to process an electricity meter request.

On November 25, the victim had received a call from an unidentified number and the caller introduced himself as the customer executive from the power department for the meter installation process. (Representational image)
On November 25, the victim had received a call from an unidentified number and the caller introduced himself as the customer executive from the power department for the meter installation process. (Representational image)

Police said the victim was a resident of a high-rise in Sector 105.

In the FIR, the victim, an astrologer, said: “On November 25, I received a call from an unidentified number and the caller introduced himself as the customer executive from the power department for the meter installation process. As I had already applied for the installation of a meter in my home, I believed him and held the conversation. The caller asked me to download an App, and I paid 13 after submitting my wife’s card details.”

Police said on November 28, multiple transactions were processed and a total of 3.74 lakh was siphoned off from the bank of account of the victim’s wife.

“On November 29, the victim reported the incident to the National Cyber Reporting Portal (NCRP), and a case under sections 318(4) (cheating), 319(2) (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nayay Sanhita and the Information Technology Act was registered against the unidentified suspect,” said Vijay Rana, SHO, cybercrime Branch police station, adding that further investigation is underway.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / Noida: Astrologer duped of 3.74L over installing power meter
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A 49-year-old man in Noida lost ₹3.74 lakh to a cybercriminal impersonating a power department executive. The victim, an astrologer, received a call about an electricity meter installation and, believing the scammer, downloaded an app and submitted his wife's card details. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident further.