Noida: GI Mahotsav kicks off at Sector-33 haat

Noida: To promote the Indian heritage through Geographical Indication (GI) tagged products, a five-day GI Mahotsav is being organised at the Noida Haat, in Sector 33. The event seeks to showcase unique GI-tagged products while raising consumer awareness about their cultural, geographical and traditional significance. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Being organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) with support from the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India, the event seeks to showcase unique GI-tagged products while raising consumer awareness about their cultural, geographical and traditional significance.

On the inaugural-day on Wednesday, Dr Jatinder Singh, deputy secretary general, PHDCCI, said the event has brought together GI products from across the country. “We are showcasing over 50+ GI-tagged products from around India. There are about 60 stalls representing almost all the states,” he said.

Sweety Upadhyay, assistant commissioner, directorate of industries and enterprise promotion, Gautam Budh Nagar, described GI tags as a form of cultural soft power that goes beyond economic value.

Artisans and entrepreneurs from different regions showcased their products at the Mahotsav. Juma Chitrakar from West Bengal, who sells traditional paintings and handmade artefacts that recently received a GI tag, said, “I learnt this craft from my husband, and now my children and the entire family are involved in the work.”

Yudoh (single name), a farmer from Ladakh selling organic produce, said she is part of a collective of 400 women farmers. “We grow our own produce and turn it into organic products,” she said, adding that her stall is the only one representing Ladakh at the event.

Zamir Virasat, Kashmir, showcased handcrafted Wagu mats, a traditional Kashmiri art form. “Crafted from natural reeds found in and around Dal Lake, each piece is handwoven,” he said. Zamir had seven stalls displaying his handcrafted products.

On Wednesday, HP Kumar, former chairman and managing director of PHDCCI, also highlighted the importance of exhibitions as a marketing avenue for GI products. “We are working towards creating more exhibitions so that there is greater awareness and information about GI products,” he said, adding that the country currently has 618 GI-tagged products.

The day also drew several technical experts who discussed the importance of GI protection, branding and market access for artisans across India.

The event will last till December 21 at Noida Haat from 11-8 pm, and the entry is free for everyone.