Noida: Incumbent panel back unopposed in FONRWA poll

NOIDA: The incumbent Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Association (FONRWA) panel returned to office for a two-year term after the result of its elections for the 2026–28 term was declared on Sunday, representatives said on Monday. Election officials said 120 resident welfare associations (RWAs) were eligible to vote, of which eight were declared ineligible due to non-payment of dues. (HT Archive)

President Yogendra Sharma and general secretary KK Jain returned to office for a fourth consecutive term after no rival panel filed nominations. With only one panel in the fray, voting was not held, and all candidates were declared elected unopposed, officials said.

“There are 21 posts on the FONRWA board and usually multiple panels contest the elections. However, this time only one panel, led by Sharma and Jain, filed nominations,” said Col. Shashi Vaid, the election officer, adding that an independent candidate, Vijay Kumar Singh, who had filed a nomination for the post of senior vice-president later withdrew his name.

“This is the first time in FONRWA’s 25-year history that all 21 office-bearers have been elected unopposed through the electoral process,” Jain told HT after his re-election.

Election officials said 120 resident welfare associations (RWAs) were eligible to vote, of which eight were declared ineligible due to non-payment of dues.

The elected board includes Pawan Yadav as treasurer; Ashok Kumar Mishra, Devender Singh Chauhan, Umashankar Sharma and Vijay Kumar Bhati as senior vice-presidents; Latsahab Lohia, Pardeep Vohra, Sanjay Chauhan and Shyam Singh Yadav as vice-presidents; Ashok Sharma as legal secretary along with Devendra Kumar, G.S. Sachdeva, Omveer Bansal and Vinod Sharma as secretaries; Anita, Anuj Gupta, Kosindar Yadav and Rajesh Singh as joint secretaries; and Bhushan Sharma as joint treasurer.

Members of the federation attributed the unopposed outcome to sustained engagement with civic authorities. “The role of FONRWA is to ensure that residents’ concerns are effectively raised with the Noida Authority and resolved in a timely manner,” said Ashok Sharma, legal secretary of the federation.

.