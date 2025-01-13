Noida: Man blackmails friend over obscene photos, booked

Noida: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly blackmailed and extorted ₹30,000 by her male friend in Noida, said police on Sunday, adding that the suspect threatened to circulate her private photos clicked during their friendship. The case was initially registered at a police station of Maharajganj. But since the incident took place in Noida in 2023, the case diary was transferred to the Sector 58 police station. (Representational image)

The case was initially registered at a police station of Maharajganj. But since the incident took place in Noida in 2023, the case diary was transferred to the Sector 58 police station here and a case under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered on Friday, officers said.

In her complaint, the woman, originally from Maharajpur city, alleged that while pursuing her masters degree from a private university in Lucknow between 2019 to 2021, she came in contact with Shadab (single name), a resident of Rampur.

They later developed a friendship. The woman moved to Noida for a job in 2023. “When she was employed, Shadab blackmailed her saying that he possessed some of her obscene photos clicked during their friendship,” said Amit Kumar, station house officer, Sector 58.

“To circulate her obscene photos, the suspect took her credit card and extorted ₹30,000,” said police.

“Despite taking money, Shadab continued harassing me by calling and messaging on my mobile phone. Fed up with harassment, when I stopped answering his calls and messages, he started calling my relatives and threatened dire consequences,” reads the FIR.

Police said the girl approached police in her hometown around one-and-a-half-months ago. When it was found that the incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Sector 58 police station, Noida, the case diary was transferred here.

“A case under sections 308 (extortion), 352 (intentional insult), and 351 (criminal conspiracy) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered, and further investigation is underway,” said the SHO adding that they have called the woman to record her statement, and will nab the suspect soon.