Noida: Man held for kidnapping one-year-old from Sector 18 market

A 46-year-old man allegedly kidnapped a one-year-old girl from Sector 18 market on Friday and was arrested on Saturday evening, police said on Sunday, adding that the toddler has also been rescued safely. When the suspect, Chaudhary, came to know that police were looking for him, he left the girl in bushes in an isolated place near multilevel parking and fled the spot. (HT Photo)

According to police, the accused is Bablu Chaudhary, originally from Bihar and a resident of JJ Colony in Sector 20. He lives with his wife and five children.

Police said that Manish Kumar, a resident of Sector 27, filed a complaint at Sector 20 police station on Friday about his daughter, Meera, going missing. “On Friday evening, Meera and her grandmother Saroj had gone to the market where Saroj left Meera at China Cut and went for some work nearby. On returning, she did not find her granddaughter there,” police said.

A case under Section 137(2) (kidnapping) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Sector 20 police station.

“During investigation, CCTV footage revealed that when Saroj had left Meera at China Cut, she started crying and a man came near her and took her away,” said Ram Badan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

Police then zeroed down on Chaudhary. When he came to know that police were looking for him, he left the girl in bushes in an isolated place near multilevel parking and fled the spot,” DCP Singh said, adding that the girl was recovered safely, and her medical treatment was also conducted.

She sustained a minor bruise, and it was informed that she slipped from the accused’s hand, added DCP Singh.

The accused was arrested on Saturday evening after a brief shootout. “He said that he took the girl to take care of her after he spotted her crying alone at China Cut,” the DCP said.