Noida: Man loses 60L to woman he met on social media

Noida: A 52-year-old man was allegedly duped of ₹60 lakh by a woman he met on a social media platform and who lured him into a US-based online store business, police said on Thursday, adding that a case was registered at the Cybercrime Branch police station on Tuesday. In a separate incident, an 85-year-old man lost ₹ 9.57 lakh after a cybercriminal called him posing as an IGL customer representative on Tuesday, police said. (Representational image)

Police said the victim is a resident of Noida Sector 43.

“The victim alleged that he met the woman on social media on August 20. After a brief conversation, she added him on WhatsApp and informed him about a US-based online store where he could earn 20 to 30 per cent profit without any investment,” said an officer.

“She told him that he could get an online store without any investment and receive orders to fulfil. To complete the order, he would have to transfer the required money and receive profit once the order was completed.”

Police said the victim started completing the orders. “After some transactions, when he failed to fulfil the orders, his online store was shut and he was unable to withdraw his profit.”

“On the pretext of helping him, she lured him into the trap, and he ended up transferring ₹60 lakh from August 20 to November 18. When he failed to withdraw the money, and was told about illegal transactions, he realised it was a trap. A case of cheating and cheating by personation under the BNS and IT Act was registered at the Cybercrime Branch police station, and further investigation is underway,” said station house officer (cybercrime branch) Ranjeet Singh.

In a separate incident, an 85-year-old man lost ₹9.57 lakh after a cybercriminal called him posing as an IGL customer representative on Tuesday, police said.

The victim, a resident of Sector 50, alleged that on the pretext of a pending bill, the suspect sent him an APK file to download an App and pay the bill, police said, adding, “During the phone call, the victim realised that his bank credentials were compromised.”

“By the time a bank executive could help, my money was siphoned off,” reads the FIR. Police said a case of cheating was registered, and further probe is underway.