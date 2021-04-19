Noida: Markets closed, streets empty during weekend lockdown

Noida: Following the coronavirus-induced partial weekend lockdown in Uttar Pradesh, markets in Noida — except for essential services — remained closed on Sunday, and the streets were empty as most people chose to stay home amid a sharp spike in the number of cases in the city.

On Friday, the Yogi Adityanath-led government had announced the lockdown from Saturday night to Monday morning, while the night curfew hours were extended only days before.

“Shops providing essential services like medicines and groceries were open, while the rest of the market remained closed. Most of the shops were closed on Saturday too, due to a complete weekend lockdown in Delhi... Meanwhile, the footfall in the market has also reduced as people are scared amid the surge in Covid-19 cases,” said Sushil Kumar Jain, president, Sector 18 Market Association.

The residential authorities have also urged the people to remain indoors.

“We had asked the residents to stock up essential goods ahead of the lockdown. The only movement seen in several sectors was for essential goods. In local markets too, only shops providing medicines or groceries were open. Guards or police did not report any suspected violation. We have multiple positive cases in Sector 34, so people are scared of venturing out,” said KK Jain, secretary general, Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Associations.

Agencies also utilised the lockdown for the purpose of sanitisation. “Eleven of our fire tenders were out today, for the sole purpose of sanitising prominent markets and public spaces,” said Arun Kumar Singh, chief fire officer.

Meanwhile, the Noida police is imposing challans on people violating Covid-19 guidelines, with nearly 4,500 challans issued per day. “Night curfew guidelines are monitored, especially in the border areas. Most of the shops in markets, malls, etc. are implementing the regulations. Today (weekend lockdown), there was minimum public movement, and it seems that people are understanding the importance of following guidelines and staying home,” said Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police (zone 1).

The Noida police has collected almost ₹45 lakh in fines in the last 10 days, while around 200 vehicles have been seized. Police have also roped in places of worship as public address systems, urging people to avoid stepping out unnecessarily.