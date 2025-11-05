Noida’s electricity wing launches monitoring of field offices

NOIDA: The Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) has launched a fortnight-long review drive across the Noida circle to ensure quicker redressal of electricity-related complaints and strengthen field-level monitoring, officials said on Tuesday. The initiative aims to streamline coordination between the control room and on-ground staff, with officers directed to report progress regularly. (HT Photos)

The exercise, under the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), will continue till November 15, covering all sub-divisions under the circle wherein, designated engineers and officials responsible will oversee the work of local units, officials said, adding that a circular for the same was issued on October 27.

“Field-level monitoring has been intensified across all sub-divisions to ensure that consumer complaints are addressed promptly. Our focus is on improving response time, preventive maintenance, and better coordination between the control room and local teams,” said chief engineer, PVVNL Noida zone, Sanjay Kumar Jain.

“The review is meant to plug gaps in service delivery and ensure that issues are resolved within the prescribed timelines. We have assigned nodal officers in each sub-division to monitor the redressal process closely”, he added.

The officers have also been tasked with overseeing maintenance work and coordinating with field teams to speed up response time and improve overall service efficiency.

The initiative aims to streamline coordination between the control room and on-ground staff, with officers directed to report progress regularly. Senior officials said the focus is on improving supply reliability and ensuring consumer complaints are resolved without delay.

“We want consumers to experience faster response and fewer service delays. Each sub-division has been directed to monitor complaints daily and submit progress reports”, Jain said.

The exercise follows UPPCL’s recent directive to strengthen consumer grievance systems across urban circles, with PVVNL launching new helpdesk and nodal officer mechanisms to ensure timely complaint redressal.