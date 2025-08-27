Noida: Shahberi, Badalpur, Duriyai to get new substations

NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district is headed for a major power infrastructure boost, with tenders floated for new substations in Shahberi, Badalpur and Duriyai, and surveys underway for nearly 20 more under the Noida Modernisation Scheme, officials said on Tuesday. Alongside the ongoing Business Plan projects and the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), the focus is now shifting to build additional capacity at the distribution level. (HT Archives)

The move aims to keep pace with the region’s rapidly rising electricity demand, driven by urban expansion and new industrial activity, said Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (PVVNL) officials.

Alongside the ongoing Business Plan projects and the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), the focus is now shifting to build additional capacity at the distribution level, they added.

“We have already floated tenders for three new 33/11 kV substations at Duriyai, Shahberi and Badalpur. Under the Noida Modernisation Scheme, 19 new substations are planned. Survey work has been taken up by L&T, and locations will be finalised shortly. In parallel, Noida authority has also planned 10 new substations”, said chief engineer (PVVNL Noida) Sanjay Kumar Jain.

Areas such as Shahberi, Bisnoli and Sudamapuri have been repeatedly flagged as load-heavy pockets requiring urgent reinforcement.