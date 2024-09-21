Not keen on getting married, 24-yr-old Noida woman fakes abduction, traced

A 24-year-old woman allegedly faked her abduction on Friday morning but was traced within hours to Nizamuddin interstate bus terminal (ISBT) in Delhi, the Noida police said, adding that she made up the kidnapping story as she wished to focus on her career rather than get married. Three police teams were formed to trace the woman, and her mobile phone was put on tracking. After about four hours, she was traced to Nizamuddin ISBT in Delhi by a team of Noida police, and brought back to Noida safely. (Representational image)

According to Rambadan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), the woman is a resident of Parthala village, Noida.

“On Friday around 10.30am, the woman’s elder brother reported to the Sector 113 police station that his sister had been abducted. He said he had dropped her at Parthala roundabout from where she boarded an autorickshaw to go to work. Half an hour later, his sister called him stating that someone made her smell a handkerchief dipped in some sedative like substance and she had been abducted,” said the DCP.

Vikas, who works at a factory in Phase-2 area, said that his sister works at a clinic in Delhi.

“Every morning I drop her at the Parthala roundabout on bike… On Friday, half an hour after I dropped her, I received a call from her number and she said that she was unable to breathe as some people covered her mouth with a handkerchief dipped in some intoxicant when she switched auto-rickshaws. She said she could not remember the auto-rickshaw’s numberplate except that it was of Madhya Pradesh registration. The call got cut abruptly. But I was able to record it and gave it to the police,” said the brother, who lives with his parents in Parthala village.

The DCP said police teams were formed and deployed to trace the woman.

“Three police teams were formed to trace the woman, and her mobile phone was put on tracking. After about four hours, she was traced to Nizamuddin ISBT in Delhi by a team of Noida police, and brought back to Noida safely,” said the officer.

She told police that she had cooked up the abduction story because she did not want to marry.

“I was not abducted but had left my home, as I am fed up with my parents and relatives pressuring me to get married. I want to focus on my career and hence thought of cooking up the abduction story so that my parents do not come after me. After my brother dropped me, I took an auto to Sector 63 from where I took a bus to go to Nizamuddin ISBT. Police found me there,” she told police in statement.

Police recovered the bus ticket from her.

“When the incident was reported, first information report had not been registered as police teams were deployed to first trace the woman without wasting time. Hence, no case has been registered in the matter. The woman was reunited with her family safely and the missing person’s complaint filed by her brother has been disposed of,” said the DCP.