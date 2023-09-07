NPCL recycles 10k plastic bottles within 5 months ahead of its deadline of one year

The Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) on Thursday said that it has successfully recycled around 10,000 plastic bottles with the help of reverse vending machines (RVMs) within five months, much ahead of its set deadline of a year, officials said. NPCL has now set a new target of recycling 10,000 more plastic bottles by March 31, 2024. (Representative Image)

Noida Power Company Limited spokesperson, Manoj Jha said, “The campaign, with an aim to make Greater Noida free of plastic, was launched in the city from May 1 this year and deadline was set to recycle 10,000 plastic bottles in a year. However, the set target has been achieved much ahead of the deadline and thus, NPCL has now set a new target of recycling 10,000 more plastic bottles by March 31, 2024.”

Jha added, “Additionally, as many as four more reverse vending machines will be installed at four different locations in Greater Noida, by the end of November, taking total number of RVMs installed in the city to eight.”

According to officials, the four reverse vending machines will come up at Gaur City Mall, Greater Noida authority office, district court complex and at the India Expo Mart.

RVMs installed at various locations in the city allow the recycling of plastic bottles and cans and transform them into fabric which is later used to produce various items like t-shirts, bags, caps, etc.

Leading brands including Shoppers Stop, Make My Trip, Swiggy, Domino’s, among others, have joined the initiative, offering rewards to customers for disposing of plastic bottles in the RVMs.

When using the RVM, customers are required to provide their contact details and are presented with the list of several brands. Disposal of bottles results in accumulating points that can be redeemed for discounts or benefits while shopping with the participating brands.

