NPCL’s new plan offers shopping bonus in Greater Noida

GREATER NOIDA: Power discom Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) has launched "Urja Samman", a loyalty programme that turns responsible energy habits into lifestyle rewards, officials said on Tuesday.

Designed to encourage practices that benefit both consumers and the grid, the initiative enables consumers across Greater Noida to redeem points for vouchers at more than 40 leading brands spanning healthcare, retail, restaurants and entertainment.

“Urja Samman is not just a loyalty programme – it is our heartfelt way of appreciating consumers who stand with us in the journey of sustainable growth. Every responsible choice they make, whether big or small, contributes to building a brighter tomorrow,” said NPCL spokesperson Manoj Jha.

The move reflects a shift in how electricity providers engage with users by tying routine actions like digital payments and efficiency into tangible rewards, said Jha.

Points are earned in multiple ways: opting for e-bills fetches 50 points, while six consecutive months of online bill payments earn 100 points. Paying bills on time for six months brings 250 points. Higher benchmarks carry greater rewards — maintaining a near-unity power factor for a year secures 2,000 points, while recording zero internal breakdowns over the same period gives the maximum 3,000 points.

Officials said consumers can check and redeem their points through NPCL’s website using a registered mobile number or email ID.

Greater Noida has over 200,000 NPCL power consumers, including around 135,000 in urban areas and 65,000 in rural regions.

Residents welcomed the new initiative.

“Most of us pay bills online anyway, but getting vouchers in return makes it feel like the company values our effort. It’s a small incentive, but it adds up and keeps people motivated to stay consistent,” said Alok Kumar, a resident of Sigma 1.