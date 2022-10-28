One held for assaulting security guard at Greater Noida high-rise society

A 36-year-old security guard of a high-rise society in Greater Noida (West) was allegedly thrashed by three men when he asked them to exit from another gate of the society, police said on Thursday. According to Umesh Bahadur Singh, station house officer, Bisrakh police station, the incident happened around 8.30 pm on Wednesday at Sai Upvan society.

“According to information received by police, two electricians were called by a resident for some repair work on Wednesday. While they were leaving after finishing the job, Vimal Prasad and Gaurav were asked by security guard Sunil Kumar to exit from Gate 2 of the society,” he said. Singh added that the society has a system granting entry to visitors from Gate 1 and exit from Gate 2.

“Vimal and Gaurav were on a motorbike and got down from it to argue with Kumar. Following the ensuing altercation, the two allegedly thrashed Kumar. According to Kumar, the duo also called their associates to attack him. A large number of the society’s housekeeping staff and residents also gathered at the spot,” Singh further said.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras, footage from which shows a large crowd surrounding the quarrelling parties. “Some residents informed the police after which officers reached the spot and took control of the situation. Vimal was picked up from the housing society but the other suspects fled the scene. The security guard sustained minor injuries and was administered first aid at a local hospital,” the SHO said.

Based on a complaint filed by Kumar, an FIR was registered under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 147 (punishment for rioting), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) against Vimal, Gaurav and Akhil, along with other unidentified people on Thursday at Bisrakh police station. Vimal was produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody.