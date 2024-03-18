One killed as driver dozes off and car rams 3 on Yamuna e-way

Noida: At least one person was killed and two others suffered injuries after a car rammed them allegedly because the driver dozed off, on the Yamuna Expressway, the police said on Monday. The accused driver is under police custody and he admitted to falling asleep while driving and subsequently leading to the crash. (Representational image)

The incident occurred on Sunday around 4.30pm when the three people were waiting to board their own vehicle near Khurja underpass, close to Jewar toll plaza, on the Yamuna Expressway.

Police identified the deceased as Suresh Singh (38), a resident of Jewar, and two others (by their single names) as Rajkumar (50) and Kuldeep (25). Both hail from Mathura. They worked in the Delhi.

Police rushed to the spot after some local residents informed them. Preliminary investigation revealed that the car driver, Raja Kumar, 35, a bank employee from Delhi, was driving his Maruti Swift car when the accident occurred.

Police have ruled out that the driver was under the influence at the time of the incident.

“The incident which transpired on Sunday, led to the death of one Suresh Singh (age 38) who is a resident of Jewar. He was rushed to the Kailash hospital but succumbed to injuries,” said station house officer (Jewar police station) Manoj Singh.

“The driver (Raja Kumar) is under police custody. He admitted to falling asleep while driving and that led to the crash,” said officers.

A case has been registered against him under sections 279 (rash and negligent driving endangering others’ lives), 338 (causing grievous hurt by rash and negligent act), and 304(A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Kumar works in a bank in Delhi and police have ruled out that he was driving under the influence that might have led to the incident.

Of the two injured, Rajkumar is in acritical condition at the hospital, said treating doctors while Kuldeep, who sustained comparatively less injuries, has urged that he be referred to a hospital in his hometown in Mathura, officers said.